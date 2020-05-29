App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 29, 2020 10:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Earthquake of magnitude 4.6 hits Rohtak in Haryana, tremors felt in Delhi-NCR

The epicentre is believed to be 16km east of Rohtak in Haryana. Rohtak is nearly 60 km from Delhi.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

An earthquake was felt in Delhi at around 09:05 pm. The intensity is yet not known.

According to the latest update by the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) the magnitude of the earthquake was 4.6 on the Richter Scale.

The epicentre is believed to be 16km east of Rohtak in Haryana. Rohtak is nearly 60 km from Delhi.

According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 5 km.

There were no immediate reports of any loss of life or property.

A second quake of lower intensity – magnitude 2.9 on the Richter Scale – occurred at the same location at 10 pm, the NCS said.

The areas around Delhi are known for reporting low-intensity earthquakes.

Since April 12, Delhi alone has reported four low intensity quakes – April 12 (magnitude 3.5), April 13 ( magnitude 2.7), May 10 (magnitude 3.4) and May 15 (magnitude 2.2).

First Published on May 29, 2020 09:13 pm

tags #Delhi #earthquake #India

