App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 03, 2020 07:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi

The magnitude of the earthquake was 4.7 on the Richter Scale, while the epicentre was 60 km southwest of Gurugram, Haryana.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi at 07:00 pm.

Tremors have reportedly been felt in Gurugram, parts of Rajasthan, and Chandigarh also.

According to National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the magnitude of the earthquake was 4.7 on the Richter Scale, while the epicentre was 60 km southwest of Gurugram, Haryana.

Close

It was located at a depth of 35 km.

There were no immediate reports of any loss of life or property.

The region around Delhi-NCR has been reporting frequent low-intensity earthquakes in the last couple of months.

Since April 12, Delhi alone has reported four low-intensity quakes – April 12 (magnitude 3.5), April 13 ( magnitude 2.7), May 10 (magnitude 3.4) and May 15 (magnitude 2.2).

On May 29, an earthquake of magnitude 4.6 had hit Rohtak in Haryana.

 
First Published on Jul 3, 2020 07:03 pm

tags #Delhi #earthquake

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.