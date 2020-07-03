Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi

Earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi at 07:00 pm.

Tremors have reportedly been felt in Gurugram, parts of Rajasthan, and Chandigarh also.

According to National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the magnitude of the earthquake was 4.7 on the Richter Scale, while the epicentre was 60 km southwest of Gurugram, Haryana.

It was located at a depth of 35 km.

There were no immediate reports of any loss of life or property.

The region around Delhi-NCR has been reporting frequent low-intensity earthquakes in the last couple of months.

Since April 12, Delhi alone has reported four low-intensity quakes – April 12 (magnitude 3.5), April 13 ( magnitude 2.7), May 10 (magnitude 3.4) and May 15 (magnitude 2.2).

On May 29, an earthquake of magnitude 4.6 had hit Rohtak in Haryana.