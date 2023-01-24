Earthquake rocks Delhi-NCR, strong tremors felt

Strong earthquake tremors were felt across Delhi-NCR region as well as in Jaipur on January 24. No report of any casualty or damage have come forth yet.

According to National Center for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake of magnitude 5.8 on Richter Scale hit Nepal, the epicentre, at 2:28 pm today The quake struck with the epicentre in Nepal at a place 148 km east of Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand.

Initial reports and social media reactions suggested that the tremors lasted for almost 10-15 seconds. Several users posted videos of ceiling fans and household objects shaking seconds after the tremors were felt in the national capital region.

Earlier too, on January 5, tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR due to an earthquake of magnitude 5.9 with epicentre in Afghanistan.

Moneycontrol News