Earthquake of magnitude 5.0 on Richter Scale hits Mizoram

An earthquake of magnitude 5.0 on the Richter scale hit 98 km south-east of Champhai in Mizoram at around 7:29 pm on June 18, the National Center for Seismology (NCES) has reported.
No casualties were immediately reported.
The NCES also pointed out that the focus of the earthquake was 80km below the surface of the earth.
This is a developing story. More details awaited.
First Published on Jun 18, 2020 08:31 pm