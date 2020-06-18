App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 18, 2020 08:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Earthquake of magnitude 5.0 on Richter Scale hits Mizoram

No casualties were immediately reported.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

An earthquake of magnitude 5.0 on the Richter scale hit 98 km south-east of Champhai in Mizoram at around 7:29 pm on June 18, the National Center for Seismology (NCES) has reported.

No casualties were immediately reported.

The NCES also pointed out that the focus of the earthquake was 80km below the surface of the earth.

Close
This is a developing story. More details awaited. 

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

First Published on Jun 18, 2020 08:31 pm

tags #earthquake #India

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Saudi Aramco cuts hundreds of jobs amid oil market downturn

Saudi Aramco cuts hundreds of jobs amid oil market downturn

Chanel warns coronavirus impact will linger on luxury sector

Chanel warns coronavirus impact will linger on luxury sector

COVID-19 impact: Content creation has been tricky but influencers are thinking out of the box

COVID-19 impact: Content creation has been tricky but influencers are thinking out of the box

most popular

Atmanirbhar Bharat | Govt identifies multiple sectors to cut import dependence

Atmanirbhar Bharat | Govt identifies multiple sectors to cut import dependence

Exclusive | Chinese hackers may target Indian companies amid border standoff, says intelligence firm

Exclusive | Chinese hackers may target Indian companies amid border standoff, says intelligence firm

Coronavirus impact | Colleges, universities can now offer 40% of their course online

Coronavirus impact | Colleges, universities can now offer 40% of their course online

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.