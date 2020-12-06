Earthquake Of Magnitude 4.3 Strikes Andaman And Nicobar Islands

Representative image (Photo by Andrew Buchanan on Unsplash)

An earthquake of 4.3 magnitude on the Richter scale was experienced in the Andaman Islands on December 6, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) has reported.



Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 06-12-2020, 19:05:39 IST, Lat: 12.79 & Long: 93.14, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 55km SSE of Diglipur, Andaman and Nicobar island, Indiafor more information https://t.co/C6HBBbcDlM @ndmaindia pic.twitter.com/LMosXOxARV

The earthquake hit south-southwest of Diglipur, Andaman and Nicobar islands at around 7:05 pm on December 6, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said in a tweet.