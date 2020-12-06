PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Upcoming Webinar :Register now for 'ULIP as an investment during economic recovery' powered by Bajaj Allianz
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Earthquake Of Magnitude 4.3 Strikes Andaman And Nicobar Islands

An earthquake of 4.3 magnitude on Richter scale was experienced in the Andaman Islands on December 6, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) has reported.

Moneycontrol News
Dec 6, 2020 / 07:52 PM IST
Representative image (Photo by Andrew Buchanan on Unsplash)

Representative image (Photo by Andrew Buchanan on Unsplash)


An earthquake of 4.3 magnitude on the Richter scale was experienced in the Andaman Islands on December 6, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) has reported.

The earthquake hit south-southwest of Diglipur, Andaman and Nicobar islands at around 7:05 pm on December 6, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said in a tweet.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Andaman and Nicobar Islands #earthquake
first published: Dec 6, 2020 07:52 pm

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | IndiGo leads recovery in aviation; What explains dip in Maruti's November sales; the vaccine race gets closer

Corporate Buzz | IndiGo leads recovery in aviation; What explains dip in Maruti's November sales; the vaccine race gets closer

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.