MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar :Join on December 22 to learn ‘Why comprehensive insurance protection is an essential purchase’
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Earthquake of magnitude 4.2 hits Alwar in Rajasthan; tremors felt in Delhi-NCR

The earthquake of magnitude 4.2 occurred at 11.46 pm at a depth of five kilometres, according to the National Center for Seismology.

Moneycontrol News
December 18, 2020 / 07:26 AM IST
Representative image (Wikimedia)

Representative image (Wikimedia)

A medium-intensity earthquake of magnitude 4.2 hit Alwar district in Rajasthan on December 17, tremors of which were felt in Delhi-NCR, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said. The epicentre of the quake was Alwar in Rajasthan, according to the NCS.

The earthquake of magnitude 4.2 occurred at 11.46 pm at a depth of five kilometres, it said.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Current Affairs #Delhi #India #Rajasthan
first published: Dec 18, 2020 07:26 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Bihar cabinet approves free COVID-19 vaccination; 81 million jobs lost due to pandemic in Asia-Pacific

Coronavirus Essential | Bihar cabinet approves free COVID-19 vaccination; 81 million jobs lost due to pandemic in Asia-Pacific

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.