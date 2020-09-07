172@29@17@245!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|earthquake-of-magnitude-3-5-recorded-102-kms-north-of-mumbai-national-centre-for-seismology-5805681.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 07, 2020 10:19 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Earthquake of magnitude 3.5 recorded 102 kms north of Mumbai: National Centre for Seismology

An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter scale occurred 102 kilometres north of Mumbai at 8.07 am on September 7, the National Centre for Seismology said.

Moneycontrol News
Representative image (Photo by Andrew Buchanan on Unsplash)
Representative image (Photo by Andrew Buchanan on Unsplash)

An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter scale occurred 102 kilometres north of Mumbai at 8.07 am on September 7, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.

According to data from NCS, the earthquake struck at a depth of five kilometres in Palghar district, closer to Maharashtra's state border with Gujarat.

No casualty or damage to property was reported.

The earthquake was experienced at 8.07 am in Paraswadi area of Dahanu taluka, district disaster control cell chief Vivekanand Kadam said.

Multiple low-intensity earthquakes hit regions around Mumbai in a span of around 24 hours on September 4-5. One of them, having a magnitude of 2.7 on the Richter scale, occurred 98 kms north of Mumbai, according NCS.

Palghar district, especially its Dahanu and Talasari tehsils, has been witnessing low to moderate-intensity earthquakes since November 2018.
First Published on Sep 7, 2020 08:58 am

tags #Current Affairs #earthquake #India #mumbai

