Last Updated : Nov 09, 2020 01:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Earthquake of magnitude 3.4 hits Palghar in Maharashtra; no casualty reported

Palghar has been witnessing low to moderate intensity earthquakes since November 2018

Moneycontrol News
Representative image
An earthquake of magnitude 3.4 was experienced in Palghar district in Maharashtra on November 9. There was no report of any casualty or damage to property.

The earthquake was recorded at 5.31 am in Palghar, National Centre for Seismology said.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.4, Occurred on 09-11-2020, 05:31:24 IST, Lat: 20.14 & Long: 72.88, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: 96km W of Nashik, Maharashtra," NCS tweeted.

In October, too, a couple of tremors were experienced in Palghar. The district has been witnessing low to moderate intensity earthquakes since November 2018, especially in its Dahanu and Talasari talukas.
First Published on Nov 9, 2020 01:51 pm

tags #India #Maharashtra #National Centre for Seismology

