Earthquake of magnitude 3.4 hits Palghar in Maharashtra; no casualty reported

An earthquake of magnitude 3.4 was experienced in Palghar district in Maharashtra on November 9. There was no report of any casualty or damage to property.

The earthquake was recorded at 5.31 am in Palghar, National Centre for Seismology said.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.4, Occurred on 09-11-2020, 05:31:24 IST, Lat: 20.14 & Long: 72.88, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: 96km W of Nashik, Maharashtra," NCS tweeted.



In October, too, a couple of tremors were experienced in Palghar. The district has been witnessing low to moderate intensity earthquakes since November 2018, especially in its Dahanu and Talasari talukas.