Earthquake of magnitude 3.2 hits Noida, tremors felt

An earthquake of magnitude 3.2 on the Richter scale was recorded around 20 kilometres south-east of Noida, Uttar Pradesh at around 10.42 pm on June 3.

According to the latest update by the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake occurred at a depth of around 3.8 km.

There were no immediate reports of any loss of life or property.

Earlier today, the India-Bangladesh border was also hit by an earthquake measuring 4.3 on the Richter scale.

Recently, another quake had struck in the National Capital Region, and tremors were felt across Delhi. The epicentre of the same was near Rohtak in Haryana.

The areas around Delhi are known for reporting low-intensity earthquakes.

Since April 12, Delhi alone has reported four low intensity quakes – April 12 (magnitude 3.5), April 13 ( magnitude 2.7), May 10 (magnitude 3.4) and May 15 (magnitude 2.2).



