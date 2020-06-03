App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 03, 2020 11:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Earthquake of magnitude 3.2 hits Noida, tremors felt

According to the latest update by the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake occurred at a depth of around 3.8 km.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

An earthquake of magnitude 3.2 on the Richter scale was recorded around 20 kilometres south-east of Noida, Uttar Pradesh at around 10.42 pm on June 3.

According to the latest update by the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake occurred at a depth of around 3.8 km.

There were no immediate reports of any loss of life or property.

Close

Earlier today, the India-Bangladesh border was also hit by an earthquake measuring 4.3 on the Richter scale.

related news

Recently, another quake had struck in the National Capital Region, and tremors were felt across Delhi. The epicentre of the same was near Rohtak in Haryana.

The areas around Delhi are known for reporting low-intensity earthquakes.

Since April 12, Delhi alone has reported four low intensity quakes – April 12 (magnitude 3.5), April 13 ( magnitude 2.7), May 10 (magnitude 3.4) and May 15 (magnitude 2.2).

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Facebook-BCG report suggests these measures for businesses to unlock the changing consumer behaviour in the current pandemic. Read More!

First Published on Jun 3, 2020 10:57 pm

tags #earthquake #India #Noida #Uttar Pradesh

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Brazil to start testing Oxford University and AstraZeneca's experimental vaccine against COVID-19 this month

Brazil to start testing Oxford University and AstraZeneca's experimental vaccine against COVID-19 this month

Not prudent to go for forced waiver of interest, risking financial viability of banks: RBI to SC

Not prudent to go for forced waiver of interest, risking financial viability of banks: RBI to SC

Coronavirus pandemic | 1,276 new COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, 49 more die; count rises to 43,262: BMC

Coronavirus pandemic | 1,276 new COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, 49 more die; count rises to 43,262: BMC

most popular

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Coronavirus pandemic | These five states are leading India's economic recovery

Coronavirus pandemic | These five states are leading India's economic recovery

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.