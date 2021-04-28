MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hits Assam; tremors felt in Meghalaya, West Bengal as well

The National Center for Seismology said the earthquake hit Sonitpur, Assam at 7.51 am.

Moneycontrol News
April 28, 2021 / 08:57 AM IST
Breaking News

Breaking News


An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.4 on the Richter Scale hit Sonitpur, Assam on April 28, ANI reported.

The National Center for Seismology said the earthquake hit Sonitpur at 7.51 am.

The epicentre of the earthquake was 43 km west of Assam's Tezpur, the National Center for Seismology said.

Tremors were also felt in Meghalaya and northern parts of West Bengal, PTI reported.

"Big earthquake hits Assam. I pray for the well being of all and urge everyone to stay alert. Taking updates from all districts," Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal tweeted.

Close
Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared two pictures of the early damage from the earthquake in Guwahati.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Assam #India
first published: Apr 28, 2021 08:24 am

Must Listen

Future Wise | Will board exam delays impact your 2021 study abroad plans?

Future Wise | Will board exam delays impact your 2021 study abroad plans?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.