Earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hits Assam; tremors felt in Meghalaya, West Bengal as well

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.4 on the Richter Scale hit Sonitpur, Assam on April 28, ANI reported.

The National Center for Seismology said the earthquake hit Sonitpur at 7.51 am.

The epicentre of the earthquake was 43 km west of Assam's Tezpur, the National Center for Seismology said.

Tremors were also felt in Meghalaya and northern parts of West Bengal, PTI reported.

"Big earthquake hits Assam. I pray for the well being of all and urge everyone to stay alert. Taking updates from all districts," Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal tweeted.



Few early pictures of damage in Guwahati. pic.twitter.com/lTIGwBKIPV

— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) April 28, 2021

Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared two pictures of the early damage from the earthquake in Guwahati.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)