English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Earthquake of 5.9 magnitude jolts Afghanistan; tremors felt in Delhi

    The earthquake hit the Hindu Kush Region of Afghanistan around 7:55 pm.

    PTI
    January 05, 2023 / 08:22 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    An earthquake of 5.9 magnitude jolted Afghanistan on Thursday and strong tremors were felt in Delhi.

    The earthquake hit the Hindu Kush Region of Afghanistan around 7:55 pm.

    No report of any casualty or damage have come forth yet.
    PTI
    Tags: #Afghanistan #delhi tremors #earthquake #Hindu Kush Region
    first published: Jan 5, 2023 08:22 pm