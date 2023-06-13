Earthquake of 5.7 magnitude strikes J&K, tremors felt in Delhi

The tremors were felt in other parts of north India as well, including the National capital and adjoining areas.

An earthquake of 5.7 magnitude occurred in eastern Kashmir around 1:30 pm on June 13.

According to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), the earthquake occurred about 18 km away from Gandoh Bhalessa village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district at a depth of 30 km.

The tremors were felt in other parts of north India as well, including the National capital and adjoining areas. There have been no reports of damage to property or loss of lives so far.

"An earthquake of 5.4 magnitude was recorded in J&K's Doda today. Tremors might have been felt in HP, Chandigarh, Punjab and all adjoining areas. Maybe the aftershock will be of lesser magnitude than the main shock," stated Dr OP Mishra, Director, National Center for Seismology.

Furthermore, tremors of the quake were also felt in Myanmar of 4.0 magnitude at 12:20pm (IST) on the same day, as stated by EMSC.

