Earthquake of 5.3 magnitude hits Rajasthan's Bikaner

Earlier, an earthquake of magnitude 3.6 hit Leh at around 5 am on the day, said the National Center for Seismology

Moneycontrol News
July 21, 2021 / 09:31 AM IST
The depth of the earthquake that struck Rajasthan’s Bikaner on July 21 was 110 km, said the National Center for Seismology. (Representative image)

The depth of the earthquake that struck Rajasthan’s Bikaner on July 21 was 110 km, said the National Center for Seismology. (Representative image)


An earthquake of magnitude 5.3 struck Rajasthan’s Bikaner at 5.24 am on July 21, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said. There was no immediate report of any loss of life or damage to property.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:5.3, Occurred on 21-07-2021, 05:24:29 IST, Lat: 29.19 & Long: 70.05, Depth: 110 Km, Location: 343km WNW of Bikaner, Rajasthan, India,” the NCS tweeted.

The depth of the earthquake was 110 km, it said. According to the bulletin, the place of occurrence was 343km WNW of Bikaner, said the center.

Earlier, an earthquake of magnitude 3.6 hit Leh at around 5 am on the day, said NCS. “Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 21-07-2021, 04:57:46 IST, Lat: 34.20 & Long: 77.78, Depth: 200 Km ,Location: 19km ENE of Leh, Laddakh,” it said.

Meghalaya’s Tura also felt a quake of magnitude 4.1 at around 2 am, the NCS reported. “Earthquake of Magnitude:4.1, Occurred on 21-07-2021, 02:10:49 IST, Lat: 25.88 & Long: 90.34, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 42km NNE of Tura, Meghalaya,” it tweeted.
Moneycontrol News
first published: Jul 21, 2021 09:31 am

