you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 20, 2019 10:29 AM IST | Source: PTI

Earthquake of 4.8 magnitude hits Maharashtra's Satara district

Satara is located around 120 km from Pune.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

An earthquake of magnitude 4.8 shook parts of Satara district in Maharashtra on June 20 morning, an official said.

The epicentre of the quake, which occurred around 7.47 am, was recorded at a depth of 10 km, the official at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) centre here said.

No casualty or damage to property has been reported so far, an official from Satara district administration said.

Satara is located around 120 km from Pune.

First Published on Jun 20, 2019 10:17 am

tags #environment #India

