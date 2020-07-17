App
Last Updated : Jul 17, 2020 12:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

Earthquake of 4.8 magnitude hits Andaman and Nicobar Islands

The earthquake occurred at 10.31 am and the epicentre was 250-km east of Port Blair, the capital of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, according to the National Centre for Seismology.

An earthquake of 4.8 magnitude hit the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Friday morning, officials said. There were no immediate reports of any loss of life or damage to property, they said.

The depth of the earthquake was 10-km, it said.
