Last Updated : Nov 13, 2020 12:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Earthquake of 4.3 magnitude strikes Andaman Islands

There were no reports of casualties, injuries or damage to property.

Moneycontrol News
Representative image

The National Centre for Seismology on November 13 reported that a 4.3 magnitude earthquake struck the Andaman and Nicobar Islands at 8.45 am. There were no reports of casualties, injuries or damage to property.

On its Twitter account, the National Centre for Seismology wrote, "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 13-11-2020, 08:45:37 IST, Lat: 12.13 & Long: 93.46, Depth: 10 Km, Location: the Andaman Islands for more information".

As per the Khaleej Times, Andaman and Nicobar Islands are categorised in Zone V as they are seismically the most active region. Earlier on July 17, the islands had witnessed an earthquake of 4.8 magnitude.

A top official of the Geological Survey of India (GSI) has said that the recent earthquakes in different parts of India have occurred due to foreshocks and swarms, the daily reported.

In the year 2020, there were many tremors felt in many states. As per the Ministry of Earth Sciences, the National Seismological Network had recorded a total of 413 earthquakes in the India from March 1 to September 8 of which 135 were of magnitude 3.0 or lower. These types of earthquakes are "usually not felt".

About 153 earthquakes were recorded with magnitude of 3.0 and 3.9. These are "minor" and "felt by many people" but there is "no damage". 114 earthquakes were recorded between 4.0 and 4.9 magnitude which is "felt in a large area" and there is "minor breakage of objects."

Only 11 earthquakes were in the range of 5.0 to 5.7 magnitude which is known as "moderate" and there is "some damage to weak structures".

 
First Published on Nov 13, 2020 12:11 pm

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.