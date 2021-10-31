Earthquake of 4.3 magnitude hits Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli

Representational image

An earthquake of 4.3 magnitude hit Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli district at 6:48 pm on October 31. According to the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake hit at 18:48:47 IST, Latitude 19.00 and Long: 79.96, at a depth of 20 Km.

Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 31-10-2021, 18:48:47 IST, Lat: 19.00 & Long: 79.96, Depth: 20 Km, Location: Gadchiroli, Maharashtra, India for more information download the BhooKamp App

— National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) October 31, 2021

“Our monitoring service identified a second report from the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) which listed the quake at magnitude 4.3 as well,” VolcanoDiscovery.com reported.

The website listed towns or cities near the epicentre where weak tremors might have been felt. This included Ahiri located 46 km from the epicentre, Allapalli 49 km away, Bellampalli 49 km away, Manthani 50 km away, Mandamarri 51 km away, Mancherial 58 km away, Rāmgundam 58 km away, and Ramagundam 58 km away.

Another earthquake of magnitude 4.4 had occurred a week ago on October 24. It had hit Maharashtra’s Kolhapur district. On October 15, one earthquake of magnitude 3.2 on the Ritcher scale had hit Kolhapur at around 6 pm.