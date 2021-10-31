MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Earthquake of 4.3 magnitude hits Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli

According to the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake hit at 18:48:47 IST, Latitude 19.00 and Long: 79.96, at a depth of 20 Km.

Moneycontrol News
October 31, 2021 / 10:04 PM IST
Representational image

Representational image


An earthquake of 4.3 magnitude hit Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli district at 6:48 pm on October 31. According to the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake hit at 18:48:47 IST, Latitude 19.00 and Long: 79.96, at a depth of 20 Km.

Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 31-10-2021, 18:48:47 IST, Lat: 19.00 & Long: 79.96, Depth: 20 Km, Location: Gadchiroli, Maharashtra, India for more information download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/xUg021hyCU@Indiametdept @ndmaindia pic.twitter.com/B3aA1Q1ZxL

“Our monitoring service identified a second report from the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) which listed the quake at magnitude 4.3 as well,” VolcanoDiscovery.com reported.

The website listed towns or cities near the epicentre where weak tremors might have been felt. This included Ahiri located 46 km from the epicentre, Allapalli 49 km away, Bellampalli 49 km away, Manthani 50 km away, Mandamarri 51 km away, Mancherial 58 km away, Rāmgundam 58 km away, and Ramagundam 58 km away.

Another earthquake of magnitude 4.4 had occurred a week ago on October 24. It had hit Maharashtra’s Kolhapur district. On October 15, one earthquake of magnitude 3.2 on the Ritcher scale had hit Kolhapur at around 6 pm.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #earthquake #Maharashtra
first published: Oct 31, 2021 09:50 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.