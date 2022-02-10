MARKET NEWS

    Earthquake of 3.8 magnitude hits Jammu and Kashmir

    This is the second quake felt in Jammu and Kashmir in the last five days. A quake of magnitude 5.7 hit on February 5.

    PTI
    February 10, 2022 / 10:57 PM IST
    A 3.8 magnitude earthquake hit Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, but there were no reports of any damage or loss of life, officials said. Its epicentre was at a depth of 29 kilometres in Kel, Gilgit-Baltistan, and tremors were felt in Jammu and Kashmir around 12.45 pm, they said.

    ALSO READ: Earthquake of 5.7 magnitude hits Jammu and Kashmir

    This is the second quake felt in Jammu and Kashmir in the last five days. A quake of magnitude 5.7 hit on February 5.
    first published: Feb 10, 2022 10:57 pm
