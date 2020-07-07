App
Last Updated : Jul 07, 2020 09:10 AM IST | Source: PTI

Earthquake of 3.2 magnitude hits Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur

A low-intensity earthquake of magnitude 3.2 hit Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district on Tuesday, officials said. No loss of life or property was reported, they said.

"The earthquake measuring 3.2 on the Richter scale was recorded at 1:03 am today. The epicentre of the earthquake was northeast of Kinnaur," Director of Shimla Meteorological Centre Manmohan Singh said.

It occurred at a depth of seven kilometres, he said, adding that mild tremors were felt across the district.

Most parts of Himachal Pradesh, including Kinnaur, fall in the high-seismic sensitive zone.
