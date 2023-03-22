Earthquake of 2.7 magnitude strikes Delhi, second day in a row

Mild tremors were reported in Delhi on March 22, a day after a strong earthquake was felt in the city, along with other parts of north India.

The fresh tremors were triggered by a 2.7 magnitude earthquake, whose epicentre is in west Delhi, as per the information shared by the National Centre for Seismology.

The earthquake struck at 4:42 pm, at a depth of 5 km, the seismic study body tweeted.

There were no casualties or infrastructural losses immediately reported.

The 2.7 magnitude earthquake comes a day after stronger tremors, triggered by a 6.5 magnitude earthquake that originated in Afghanistan's Hindu Kush region, jolted Delhi-NCR, parts of Punjab, Haryana, Jammu & Kashmir and western Uttar Pradesh. No deaths or injuries were reported.

Moneycontrol News