Earthquake of 2.7 magnitude strikes Delhi, second day in a row

Mild tremors were reported in Delhi on March 22, a day after a strong earthquake was felt in the city, along with other parts of north India.

The fresh tremors were triggered by a 2.7 magnitude earthquake, whose epicentre is in west Delhi, as per the information shared by the National Centre for Seismology.

The earthquake struck at 4:42 pm, at a depth of 5 km, the seismic study body tweeted.

There were no casualties or infrastructural losses immediately reported.

The 2.7 magnitude earthquake comes a day after stronger tremors, triggered by a 6.5 magnitude earthquake that originated in Afghanistan's Hindu Kush region, jolted Delhi-NCR, parts of Punjab, Haryana, Jammu & Kashmir and western Uttar Pradesh. No deaths or injuries were reported.

In neighbouring Pakistan, however, at least 11 deaths were reported. The casualties were recorded in the country's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, which is closer to the quake's epicentre in Afghanistan.

Two deaths and 20 injuries were also reported in Afghanistan, as per a statement issued by a spokesperson of the ruling Taliban.