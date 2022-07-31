English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Today |Option Omega 3.0 Retail Option Virtual Online Conference at 8pm
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Earthquake jolts parts of Bihar, none hurt

    As per initial reports, the tremors were felt in Bihar’s Katihar, Munger, Madhepura and Begusarai.

    PTI
    July 31, 2022 / 10:41 AM IST
    Representational image

    Representational image

    Several places in Bihar were jolted by a magnitude 5.5 earthquake that struck Nepal’s capital Kathmandu in the early hours of Sunday, the National Centre for Seismology said.

    As per initial reports, the tremors were felt in Bihar’s Katihar, Munger, Madhepura and Begusarai.

    There has been no account of any casualty or damage to property due to the quake, officials said.

    The earthquake occurred at 7:58 am around 147 km east-southeast of Kathmandu at a depth of 10 km, the National Centre for Seismology added.
    PTI
    Tags: #Bihar #earthquake #Natural Disaster
    first published: Jul 31, 2022 10:41 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.