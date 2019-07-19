App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 19, 2019 05:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

Earthquake jolts Arunachal Pradesh, other NE states

The epicenter of the quake was located at a depth of 10 km at East Kameng district in Arunachal Pradesh, the Met Office website stated.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
A 5.6-magnitude earthquake hit Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and other northeastern states on July 19 afternoon.

According to reports, tremors were felt in Guwahati, parts of Assam, Dimapur in Nagaland, among other areas at around 2:52 pm.

No casualties have been reported so far, officials said, adding that more details are awaited.
First Published on Jul 19, 2019 05:06 pm

tags #environment #India

