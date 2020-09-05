Earthquake in Mumbai: City experiences second light-intensity tremors in 24 hours

A second earthquake hit Mumbai in 24 hours at 6.36 am on September 5. The light-intensity earthquake of 2.7 magnitude on the Richter Scale occurred 98 km north of Mumbai, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).



Earthquake of Magnitude:2.7, Occurred on 05-09-2020, 06:36:31 IST, Lat: 19.96 & Long: 72.83, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: 98km N of Mumbai, Maharashtra, India for more information https://t.co/exCZ4pApT0 pic.twitter.com/6E4mWxKbJr

— National Centre for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) September 5, 2020

As per DNA, this is the third earthquake in Maharashtra reported in the last 24 hours.

On September 4, 2.8 magnitude earthquake occurred at 91 km North of Mumbai at 10.33 am. Later at night, tremors of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter scale hit 98 km west of Nashik in Maharashtra at 11.41 pm.