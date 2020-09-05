Earthquake in Mumbai: City experiences second light-intensity tremors in 24 hours

This is reportedly the third earthquake in Maharashtra reported in the last 24 hours.
A second earthquake hit Mumbai in 24 hours at 6.36 am on September 5. The light-intensity earthquake of 2.7 magnitude on the Richter Scale occurred 98 km north of Mumbai, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).The NCS on its twitter account tweeted, "Earthquake of Magnitude: 2.7, Occurred on 05-09-2020, 06:36:31 IST, Lat: 19.96 & Long: 72.83, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 98 km N of Mumbai, Maharashtra."
Earthquake of Magnitude:2.7, Occurred on 05-09-2020, 06:36:31 IST, Lat: 19.96 & Long: 72.83, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: 98km N of Mumbai, Maharashtra, India for more information https://t.co/exCZ4pApT0 pic.twitter.com/6E4mWxKbJr
— National Centre for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) September 5, 2020
As per DNA, this is the third earthquake in Maharashtra reported in the last 24 hours.