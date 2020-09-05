172@29@17@104!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|earthquake-in-mumbai-city-experiences-second-light-intensity-tremors-in-24-hours-5801361.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 05, 2020 01:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Earthquake in Mumbai: City experiences second light-intensity tremors in 24 hours

This is reportedly the third earthquake in Maharashtra reported in the last 24 hours.

Moneycontrol News
Representational Image
Representational Image

A second earthquake hit Mumbai in 24 hours at 6.36 am on September 5. The light-intensity earthquake of 2.7 magnitude on the Richter Scale occurred 98 km north of Mumbai, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

The NCS on its twitter account tweeted, "Earthquake of Magnitude: 2.7, Occurred on 05-09-2020, 06:36:31 IST, Lat: 19.96 & Long: 72.83, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 98 km N of Mumbai, Maharashtra."

As per DNA, this is the third earthquake in Maharashtra reported in the last 24 hours.

On September 4, 2.8 magnitude earthquake occurred at 91 km North of Mumbai at 10.33 am. Later at night, tremors of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter scale hit 98 km west of Nashik in Maharashtra at 11.41 pm.
First Published on Sep 5, 2020 01:57 pm

