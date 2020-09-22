Earthquake in Maharashtra: Multiple light-intensity tremors hit parts of state early today



Earthquake of Magnitude:3.5, Occurred on 22-09-2020, 02:50:43 IST, Lat: 20.01 & Long: 72.79, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: Palghar, Maharashtra

for more information @ndmaindia

— National Centre for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) September 21, 2020

An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter scale was felt in Palghar, Maharashtra on September 22, according to India's National Center for Seismology. The epicentre of the earthquake was 104 km North of Mumbai. The earthquake struck at 2:50 am at a depth of 5 km from the surface.

Two more tremors were reported after the first quake. Tremors measuring 2.1 and 2.0 were felt at 4.12 am and 5.49 am, respectively. There were no immediate reports of any loss of life or damage to property.

Several light intensity tremors were felt in Maharashtra in September. Most of the earthquake tremors are reported in Nashik and areas in and around Mumbai.

On September 8, an earthquake measuring 2.5 on the Richter Scale hit west of Maharashtra’s Nashik. Earlier, an earthquake of 3.5 magnitudes hit the state’s Palghar district at 8.07 am in Paraswadiarea of Dahanu taluka.

Two medium-intensity earthquakes were also felt in Assam in quick succession on September 22. The first earthquake of magnitude 4.4, with its epicentre at 44 km west of Guwahati, occurred at 1.28 am at a depth of 5 km, the officials said. The second earthquake of magnitude 4.2, with its epicentre in Barpeta district, occurred two seconds later at a depth of 71 km, as per NCS.