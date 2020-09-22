Earthquake in Maharashtra: Multiple light-intensity tremors hit parts of state early today

Earthquake in Mumbai: Several light tremors have been experienced in and around the city over the last couple of months. The epicentre of the earthquake today was 104 km North of Mumbai.
An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter scale was felt in Palghar, Maharashtra on September 22, according to India's National Center for Seismology. The epicentre of the earthquake was 104 km North of Mumbai. The earthquake struck at 2:50 am at a depth of 5 km from the surface.
Earthquake of Magnitude:3.5, Occurred on 22-09-2020, 02:50:43 IST, Lat: 20.01 & Long: 72.79, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: Palghar, Maharashtra
for more information https://t.co/z7nP3KPVFf@ndmaindiapic.twitter.com/zs2X20WB0v
— National Centre for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) September 21, 2020
Two more tremors were reported after the first quake. Tremors measuring 2.1 and 2.0 were felt at 4.12 am and 5.49 am, respectively. There were no immediate reports of any loss of life or damage to property.
Several light intensity tremors were felt in Maharashtra in September. Most of the earthquake tremors are reported in Nashik and areas in and around Mumbai.
On September 8, an earthquake measuring 2.5 on the Richter Scale hit west of Maharashtra’s Nashik. Earlier, an earthquake of 3.5 magnitudes hit the state’s Palghar district at 8.07 am in Paraswadiarea of Dahanu taluka.