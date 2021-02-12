MARKET NEWS

6.1 magnitude earthquake hits Amritsar, tremors felt across Delhi-NCR, Jammu and Kashmir

The tremors were first felt around 10:30 pm on February 12, the National Centre for Seismology informed.

Moneycontrol News
February 12, 2021 / 11:22 PM IST
Representative image

Tremors were felt in Delhi, Punjab, Uttarakhand, and Kashmir among other pockets of North India late on February 12 after an earthquake of magnitude 6.1 on the Richter scale hit Punjab.

According to media reports, strong tremors were felt in Jammu, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, and the National Capital Region (NCR) also.

There has been no immediate report of loss of lives, casualties, or damage to property. However, social media was flooded with posts of people sharing their accounts. Users claimed the tremors lasted for several seconds and they had to rush out of their homes for safety.

Close

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah tweeted: “Not since the earthquake of 2005 have the tremors in Srinagar been bad enough to force me out of the house. I grabbed a blanket & ran. I didn’t remember to take my phone & so was unable to tweet “earthquake” while the damn ground was shaking.”

Notably, another earthquake occurred minutes after this and rocked Tajikistan. This was stronger and of magnitude 6.3 on the Richter scale.

The earthquake affected parts of neighbouring Pakistan also.

 

TAGS: #Amritsar #Delhi #earthquake #India #National Centre for Seismology
first published: Feb 12, 2021 10:58 pm

