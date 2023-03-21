Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR, parts of north India; epicentre in Afghanistan

A strong earthquake was reported in Delhi-NCR, along with various parts of northern India late on March 21. The tremors were felt in parts of Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, apart from the national capital.

The earthquake was of 6.6 magnitude, and its epicentre was close to Fayzabad in Afghanistan, the National Center for Seismology tweeted.

The tremors erupted at a depth of 156 km, it said.

Along with Afghanistan, where it originated, the earthquake also struck parts of Pakistan, with the tremors stated to be strong in the cities of Lahore, Islamabad, Quetta and Peshawar.

There were no deaths or injuries immediately reported from any of the regions affected by the earthquake.

Moneycontrol News