Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR, parts of north India; epicentre in Afghanistan

Tremors were also reported in parts of north India (Representative image)

A strong earthquake was reported in Delhi-NCR, along with various parts of northern India late on March 21. The tremors were felt in parts of Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, apart from the national capital.

The earthquake was of 6.6 magnitude, and its epicentre was close to Fayzabad in Afghanistan, the National Center for Seismology tweeted.

The tremors erupted at a depth of 156 km, it said.



Earthquake of Magnitude:6.6, Occurred on 21-03-2023, 22:17:27 IST, Lat: 36.09 & Long: 71.35, Depth: 156 Km ,Location: 133km SSE of Fayzabad, Afghanistan for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/kFfVI7E1ux @ndmaindia @Indiametdept @moesgoi @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/sJAUumYDiM

— National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) March 21, 2023

Along with Afghanistan, where it originated, the earthquake also struck parts of Pakistan, with the tremors stated to be strong in the cities of Lahore, Islamabad, Quetta and Peshawar.

There were no deaths or injuries immediately reported from any of the regions affected by the earthquake.

Videos on social media, however, showed panicked residents fleeing out of their homes after the tremors were felt.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: People rush out of their houses in Vasundhara, Ghaziabad as strong earthquake tremors felt in several parts of north India. pic.twitter.com/wg4MWB0QdX

— ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2023

(This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates)