Earthquake of magnitude 4.8 strikes Rajasthan's Bikaner

The National Center for Seismology said the earthquake in Bikaner, Rajasthan occurred at 7.42 am

Moneycontrol News
July 22, 2021 / 09:05 AM IST
An earthquake of magnitude 5.3 had struck the city on July 21 as well

An earthquake of magnitude 4.8 on the Richter scale hit Bikaner, Rajasthan on July 22, the second in two days in the city.

The earthquake occurred at 7.42 am, news agency ANI quoted the National Center for Seismology as saying.

An earthquake of magnitude 5.3 had struck the city on July 21. There was no immediate report of any loss of life or damage to property.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)
Tags: #Bikaner #earthquake #India #Rajasthan
first published: Jul 22, 2021 09:05 am

