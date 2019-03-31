App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 31, 2019 09:46 AM IST | Source: PTI

Earth Hour: Power discoms save 258 MW in Delhi

Government and private institutions as well as people kept their electric appliances switched off during the Earth Hour observed from 8.30 pm to 9.30 pm.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp

The power distribution companies in the national capital saved 258 megawatt (MW) of electricity during sixty minutes of the Earth Hour observed on March 30 night.

Government and private institutions as well as people kept their electric appliances switched off during the Earth Hour observed from 8.30 pm to 9.30 pm.

The two BSES discoms managed to save 161 MW power during the hour, said a BSES spokesperson.

The BSES Rajdhani Power Limited saved 92 MW while the BSES Yamuna Power Limited saved 69 MW electricity during the Earth Hour, he said.

The two discoms supply power to major portion of the city.

The Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited(TPDDL) supplying to North and north-west Delhi areas saved 98 MW electricity during Earth Hour, a company spokesperson said.

"Lakhs of consumers and Several RWAs in our area joined us in the campaign and switched off lights during the Hour which resulted in a saving of 98 MW. I thank them for their participation in this global combat climate change Initiative," said Sanjay Banga, CEO of TPDDL.

Last year, the TPDDL had saved 70 MW power during the Earth Hour.
First Published on Mar 31, 2019 09:34 am

tags #Earth Hour #India

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Artificial Intelligence Helping Matrimony Sites Suggest Match For Life ...

Nirbhaya's Father on Netflix's Delhi Crime: Don't Want to Watch It as ...

Rahul Gandhi Picks 'Geographically Important' Wayanad as Second Seat B ...

Maxwell Has the Talent to be Virat Kohli: Langer

GQ Style & Culture Awards 2019: Ranveer, Anushka, Jacqueline Ooze Glam ...

Decision in Few Hours, Says Sheila Dikshit on Congress-AAP Alliance

The Really Tough Movie Quiz: March 29

Twitter Charges With Memes After Apple Cancels its AirPower Wireless M ...

Money Power, Caste Politics and Biryani's 'Changed' Taste Under KCR's ...

PM's Mission Shakti address didn't violate model code of conduct: Elec ...

Government to borrow Rs 4.42 lakh crore in H1 FY2019-20: Economic affa ...

Hard to create a narrative that is different from the truth: CEA defen ...

Analysis: CPM manifesto attempts to sell old socialist wine in new bot ...

Trade ministry proposes delaying retaliatory tariffs on US goods

Trade optimism helps Wall Street open higher on last day of quarter

Sensex, Nifty gain 1% this week: Indiabulls Housing Finance surges 18% ...

Sensex, Nifty set to clock double-digit gains in FY19: Top gainers and ...

Gold gains as dollar dips; palladium pares losses

Russia's rush of affection for Pakistan could rejig South Asia equatio ...

In 'Run From These Slave Traders', Ramanand Sagar writes of women with ...

Shatrughan Sinha set to join Congress: Ex-Bollywood star struggles for ...

Tiger habitats in the Sundarbans are imperiled by climate change; govt ...

Rahul Gandhi to contest Lok Sabha polls from Amethi and Kerala's Wayan ...

Premier League: Liverpool-Tottenham clash an advert for Jurgen Klopp, ...

Rahul Gandhi's promise on ease of doing business is election rhetoric ...

Risks of pakoda economics: Modi govt buries its head in sand, but unem ...

Facebook CEO asks regulators to play a 'more active role' in governing ...

Exclusive: Shefali Shah talks Netflix original Delhi Crime and the muc ...

Priyanka Chopra couldn’t be more excited as she attends her first ev ...

GQ Style Awards 2019: Taapsee Pannu, Nora Fatehi scorch the red carpet

GQ Style Awards 2019: Bollywood’s leading ladies ditch the gown, loo ...

GQ Style Awards 2019: Anushka Sharma stuns in a black and yellow Dice ...

IPL 2019 highlights: Delhi Capitals beats Kolkata Knight Riders in a t ...

Kalank Title Track: Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt’s chemistry is like ...

IPL 2019 highlights: Chris Gayle, KL Rahul help Kings XI Punjab win th ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.