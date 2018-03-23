App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Mar 23, 2018 09:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

Earth Hour: Harsh Vardhan asks people to switch off lights for an hour on March 24

"Tomorrow, on March 24, as we celebrate Earth Hour, I will switch off all non-essential lights in my office and residence from 8:30 to 9:30 pm in support for action against nature loss. I urge you to do the same," an official statement quoted the minister as saying.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Union Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan today made an impassioned appeal to the people to switch off all non-essential lights for an hour tomorrow to mark the Earth Hour, saying he himself will do so.

"Tomorrow, on March 24, as we celebrate Earth Hour, I will switch off all non-essential lights in my office and residence from 8:30 to 9:30 pm in support for action against nature loss. I urge you to do the same," an official statement quoted the minister as saying.

He made a strong pitch for "Give Up to Give Back" and "Connect2Earth".

"The campaign should be seen as an opportunity to adopt a shifting of the consumption culture and behaviour change towards sustainability, helping economise operations and reduce the costs,” he said.

related news

"Give Up" is a choice that needs to make smarter decisions for the nature and deliver a long-term impact, the minister said.

He emphasised that observing Earth Hour is also a "part and parcel" of the "Green Good Deeds" movement, in which every individual ought to take small, voluntary green actions to protect and conserve the environment and the earth.

Vardhan exhorted the people to undertake one "Green Good Deed" every day – such as planting a sapling, segregating waste, cycling to work or use car pool, stop using plastic.

Earth Hour is the world's largest grassroots movement for the environment where citizens around the world unite to take a stand against climate change by turning off non-essential lights for one hour.

Earth Hour is a global initiative of the World Wide Fund for Nature India (WWF), with a record participation of 178 countries and territories around the world.

This year, Earth Hour will be observed on Saturday, March 24, from 8:30-9:30 pm.

On the occasion of Earth Hour, 2018, WWF-India is launching the "Give Up to Give Back" initiative to inspire organisations, institutions and individuals to make the choice to curb some habits, practices and lifestyles that burden our lives and the environment.

The campaign includes taking steps like giving up single-use plastics, giving up fossil fuels, giving up lonely car rides for your employees, give up e-waste among others.

tags #Current Affairs #Harsh Vardhan #India #Union Environment Minister

most popular

Weakness in market may continue but top 10 stocks can give up to 50% return

Weakness in market may continue but top 10 stocks can give up to 50% return

Freaky Friday! Nifty breaches 10K on downside; 5 factors weighing on markets today

Freaky Friday! Nifty breaches 10K on downside; 5 factors weighing on markets today

Top 5 smallcap stocks which gave multibagger return in last 3 financial years

Top 5 smallcap stocks which gave multibagger return in last 3 financial years

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.