App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 06, 2018 04:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

Early poll move by Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao sparks debate

Rao is "upbeat" as his popularity rate has not fallen and his personal image continues to be strong, the sources claimed, adding that "the idea is to encash the positive mood among the people".

PTI @moneycontrolcom

As Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao seeks early elections, the move has sparked a debate on what prompted the TRS supremo to bite the bullet. Sources in the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) said the aim is to leverage what they call the "feel good factor" prevailing in the state which has received good rainfall.

Rao is "upbeat" as his popularity rate has not fallen and his personal image continues to be strong, the sources claimed, adding that "the idea is to encash the positive mood among the people".

A leader of an opposition party said Rao was trying to play a "very safe game".

"He (Rao) wants to win back the state and hand it over to KTR (his son K T Rama Rao)", he said, seeing the early poll move as part of the chief minister's "succession plan".

related news

"He (Rao) wants to become a hero. You become a hero only when you fight an incumbent (NDA) government. The man wants to be a regional hero, just like (late) Jayalalithaa (former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister). He wants to play the same politics," the leader said.

The TRS would "go with whoever gets bigger numbers" in the next Lok Sabha elections, he added. A Congress leader said Rao did not want his opponents to get their act together.

"He wants to give them less resource-mobilisation time, less alliance-mobilisation time, and also less preparation time for the elections," the leader said.

Meanwhile, a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said Rao was nursing national ambitions.

He wants to play a bigger role in national politics and that's possible only if he wins the state polls. He desires to play a key role, pre-poll and post-poll, the leader said.

Another Congress leader claimed Rao was at a stage in his life where he was "losing energy and health" citing his "less-spirited" speech at last Sunday's public meeting.

"He (Rao) wants to execute the succession plan; he needs two different elections. He can win back (the state) and promote his son (to the post of CM) and then focus on national elections himself," he claimed.

As a smart politician, Rao understands the fluid nature of politics, a politial analyst said.
First Published on Sep 6, 2018 04:05 pm

tags #India #K Chandrasekhar Rao #Politics #Telangana #Telangana Rashtra Samithi

most popular

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.