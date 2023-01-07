 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Early landslide detecting and warning system to be installed in HP's Kangra

PTI
Jan 07, 2023 / 07:01 PM IST

These pre-warning devices will get installed at McLeodganj Road and Chola Indrunag in Dharamshala and Dibba and Rulehad in Shahpur within this month itself

Early landslide detecting and warning system will soon be installed at four landslide-prone areas in the Kangra district for better disaster management, an official said here on Saturday.

These pre-warning devices will get installed at McLeodganj Road and Chola Indrunag in Dharamshala and Dibba and Rulehad in Shahpur within this month itself, Kangra Deputy Commissioner Nipun said.

Kangra disaster management authority has tied up with IIT Mandi, the developer of this system, to install these devices at 10 more places in the district, he said.

The whole project will be completed by March 2023, the DC added.

