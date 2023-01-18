 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
EAM S Jaishankar visits Maldives, to witness impact of developmental assistance

PTI
Jan 18, 2023 / 02:16 PM IST

Jaishankar is on a three-day visit to the Maldives and Sri Lanka beginning to further expand bilateral engagement with the two key maritime neighbours of India.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday arrived in the Maldives on an official visit to witness the impact of the developmental assistance extended through the ever-reliable bilateral partnership.

On reaching the Maldives, Jaishankar was received by Abdulla Shahid, Foreign Minister of Maldives.

"India EAM Visit | Welcome to the Maldives my dear friend @DrSJaishankar! And this time to the northernmost atolls, to bear witness the impact of developmental assistance extended through the ever reliable #MaldivesIndiaPartnership," Shahid tweeted along with pictures.

Jaishankar thanked Shahid for the warm welcome and said that he is delighted to arrive in the island nation.

"Delighted to arrive in Maldives for my fourth visit as External Affairs Minister. Thank FM @abdulla_shahid for the warm welcome. The synergies of Indias Neighborhood First and Maldives India First policies strengthen further,'' Jaishanakar tweeted.