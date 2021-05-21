EAM S Jaishankar to visit US from May 24-28, meeting with UN chief Antonio Guterres, Antony Blinken on agenda

The US has pledged $100 million in aid to India to fight the devastating surge in COVID-19 cases. [Image: Reuters]

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is set to visit the United States from May 24-28, the ministry said on May 21.

Jaishankar is expected to meet UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in New York, a statement from the MEA said.

Further, the External Affairs minister will also hold discussions with his counterpart and Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington DC.

Jaishankar is also scheduled to hold meetings with US Cabinet members and senior officials of the administration dealing with the bilateral relationship.

He will have two interactions with business forums on economic and COVID-related cooperation between India and the US, the MEA statement said.

The visit to the US comes at a time when India is battered by the second wave of COVID-19. The Joe Biden administration has hugely assisted India's fight against the pandemic by providing oxygen concentrators, plants, critical COVID-19 drugs like Remdesivir and vaccines.

Jaishankar had last met Blinken in London on May 4 when he visited the country for the meeting of G7 Foreign Ministers.

Both had discussed increasing COVID-19 vaccine production capacity during their meeting.

After their meeting, Jaishankar said that they "discussed how our collaboration could help globally in expanding vaccination capabilities", according to a transcript of his remarks distributed by the State Department.

Blinken said, "We remember so well when India came to our assistance in the early days of Covid in a very important and powerful way, and we are joined in this fight together and determined to do everything we can to help, and then for our two countries to continue to work even more closely together to help deal with what is a truly global challenge."