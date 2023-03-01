 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
EAM S Jaishankar holds wide-ranging talks with Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov

PTI
Mar 01, 2023 / 03:48 PM IST

The Russian Foreign Minister landed in the national capital on Tuesday night to attend a two-day meeting of the G20 foreign ministers that is taking place amid Russia’s escalating confrontation with the Western powers over the Ukraine conflict.

S Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday held wide-ranging discussions with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on bilateral cooperation, the Ukraine conflict and issues relating to G-20.

”A wide ranging discussion with FM Sergey Lavrov of Russia on #G20FMM sidelines. Exchanged views on our bilateral cooperation and G20 issues,” Jaishankar tweeted.It is learnt that the Ukraine conflict figured in the talks.

Coinciding with Lavrov’s visit to India, the Russian foreign ministry said Moscow considers the G20 as a prestigious forum for the world’s leading economies where ”balanced” and ”consensus” decisions should be made in the interests of all.