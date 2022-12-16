 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

EAM S Jaishankar declares India's candidature for 2028-29 UNSC term

PTI
Dec 16, 2022 / 07:26 AM IST

Jaishankar arrived here on Tuesday to preside over two signature events on counter-terrorism and reformed multilateralism held under India's current Presidency of the UN Security Council, before the curtains come down this month on the country's two-year tenure as elected member of the 15-nation top organ of the world body.

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar (file image)

India looks forward to being back in the UN Security Council, External Affairs S Jaishankar said here on Thursday as he declared the country's candidature as non-permanent member for the 2028-29 term.

Jaishankar arrived here on Tuesday to preside over two signature events on counter-terrorism and reformed multilateralism held under India's current Presidency of the UN Security Council, before the curtains come down this month on the country's two-year tenure as elected member of the 15-nation top organ of the world body.

"I'm glad to inform you that we have declared our candidature for our next tenure at the Council for 2028-29 and we look forward to being back," he said as India prepares to wrap up its 2021-22 tenure as elected Council member on December 31.

Addressing reporters at the UN Security Council stakeout after chairing the signature event on counterterrorism, Jaishankar said that December is the last month of India's current membership of the Security Council, the eighth time that India sat at the powerful horse-shoe table.

"During this eighth innings of ours, we have attempted to bring many themes of contemporary relevance like maritime security, technology in UN peacekeeping, reforms of the UN and counterterrorism to the center of the agenda and of the debate in the UN," he said.

"We have also sought to be the voice of the global South on many issues of concern. We have tried to not only articulate their interests and anxieties but also tried to see whether we could serve as a bridging role in the Council," Jaishankar said, as he thanked his fellow members of the Security Council.