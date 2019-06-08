App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 08, 2019 10:29 AM IST | Source: PTI

EAM S Jaishankar calls on Bhutanese King, highlights India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy during 1st foreign trip

S Jaishankar, who assumed charge on May 30, arrived for a day-long visit to Bhutan on June 7 during his first overseas trip to the country after assuming charge of the ministry.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and said the special bilateral friendship has always benefited from the enlightened guidance of the head of state of the Himalayan nation.

Jaishankar, who assumed charge on May 30, arrived for a day-long visit to Bhutan on June 7 during his first overseas trip to the country after assuming charge of the ministry.

"Honoured to have had an audience with His Majesty Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck. The special friendship between India and Bhutan has always benefited from the enlightened guidance of the Druk Gyalpos (the head of state of Bhutan)," Jaishankar tweeted on June 7.

Close

"It was a privilege to also meet Her Majesty the ever gracious Gyaltsuen, and especially delightful to interact with the Druk Gyalsey!," he tweeted.

related news

On Friday, Jaishankar also met Bhutan's Prime Minister Lotay Tshering and discussed important elements of the bilateral ties.

He also held talks with his Bhutanese counterpart Tandi Dorji and discussed issues of mutual interest with emphasis on development partnership and hydropower.

On June 8, Jaishankar left for home.

Bhutan has been a close ally of India and bilateral ties between the two countries are on an upswing in the last few years. Bhutan was Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first overseas visit after assuming charge in 2014.
First Published on Jun 8, 2019 10:13 am

tags #Bhutan #India #Politics #world

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.