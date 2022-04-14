English
    EAM S Jaishankar arrives in New York, to meet UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres

    India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador T S Tirumurti received Jaishankar on Wednesday evening on his arrival here.

    April 14, 2022 / 07:09 AM IST
    External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar | (File image: Reuters)

    External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrived here following his visit to Washington DC and will meet United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Thursday. India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador T S Tirumurti received Jaishankar on Wednesday evening on his arrival here.

    Tirumurti tweeted that Jaishankar will be meeting UN Secretary General @antonioguterres during his visit. Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh were in Washington DC for the 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue with their US counterparts Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III.

    From DC, Singh travelled to Hawaii for a visit to the headquarters of United States Indo-Pacific Command. He will also be visiting the headquarters of the US Army Pacific and Pacific Air Forces during his brief stay in Hawaii.



    PTI
    first published: Apr 14, 2022 07:11 am
