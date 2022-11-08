English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Intraday Options Masterclass by Tina Gadodia live at just 199 INR for PRO!
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    EAM S Jaishankar and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov hold talks in Moscow

    Jaishankar and Lavrov have already met four times after the Ukraine conflict began in February.

    PTI
    November 08, 2022 / 04:04 PM IST
    S Jaishankar and Sergey Lavrov

    S Jaishankar and Sergey Lavrov

    External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday held talks in Moscow covering a range of bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interests.

    The external affairs minister arrived in Moscow on Monday evening.

    Jaishankar and Lavrov have already met four times after the Ukraine conflict began in February.

    Since the Ukraine conflict began, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to Russian President Putin as well as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a number of times.

    In a phone conversation with Zelenskyy on October 4, Modi said there can be "no military solution" and that India is ready to contribute to any peace efforts.

    Close

    At a bilateral meeting with Putin in the Uzbek city of Samarkand on September 16, Modi told him that "today's era is not of war".

    India has not yet condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine and it has been maintaining that the crisis must be resolved through diplomacy and dialogue.
    PTI
    Tags: #EAM S Jaishankar #India #Moscow #Russia Ukraine crisis #Russian Foreign Minister #Sergey Lavrov
    first published: Nov 8, 2022 04:04 pm