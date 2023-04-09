 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
EAM Jaishankar to embark on 6-day visit to Uganda, Mozambique

PTI
Apr 09, 2023 / 12:31 PM IST

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will embark on a six-day visit to Uganda and Mozambique

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will embark on a six-day visit to Uganda and Mozambique beginning Monday to explore ways to expand India’s ties with the two countries.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), announcing the visit, said on Sunday that Jaishankar’s first destination would be Uganda.

"The external affairs minister will visit Uganda from April 10-12. During the visit, he is expected to hold delegation-level talks with his counterpart Foreign Minister of Uganda General Jeje Odongo, call on leadership of the country and meet other ministers,” the MEA said.

It said Jaishankar will also inaugurate a transit campus of the National Forensic Science University (NFSU) in Jinja. An MoU between India and Uganda on setting up of the first-ever campus of NFSU outside India is likely to be signed during the visit.