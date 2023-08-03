EAM Jaishankar talks about India-LAC partnership at CII Conclave

He emphasized that setting such a target serves as a powerful incentive to achieve significant outcomes.

During the Inaugural Session of the 9th CII India-LAC Conclave held in New Delhi, Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar emphasized four key areas of cooperation between India and the Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC) region.

These pillars of cooperation include diversifying the supply chain, forging resource partnerships, sharing developmental experiences, and jointly tackling global challenges. The conclave, organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in collaboration with the Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, served as the platform for this discussion.

According to the External Affairs Minister, there is potential to double the bilateral trade volume which reached almost $50 billion during 2022-23, to $100 billion by the year 2027. He emphasised that setting such a target serves as a powerful incentive to achieve significant outcomes.

Speaking about supply chain diversification, Jaishankar highlighted that collaborative efforts in establishing robust and dependable supply chains for energy security, food security, and consumer security will create a wide range of opportunities for engagement between India and Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC) region.

He further emphasised the importance of increased engagement among Global South countries in sharing developmental experiences, particularly in areas such as digital infrastructure and digitalization, health solutions, and infrastructure development. He also stressed upon the significance of training and exchange programs as effective means to foster deeper cooperation and knowledge-sharing in these fields.

Jaishankar urged India, LAC countries, and the entire Global South to enhance collaboration in tackling global challenges, including issues related to climate change, the concerns of the Global South, and the reform of global financial and multilateral institutions. He emphasized the need for collective efforts to address these pressing issues effectively.

R Dinesh, the President of CII, advocated for extensive cooperation between India and the LAC region across various domains. He also called for interventions at the country level to facilitate integration with global value chains, particularly in sectors like horticulture. Additionally, he proposed mutual recognition agreements in the pharmaceutical sector, the establishment of a bilateral infrastructure dialogue, and the promotion of digitalization and innovation to achieve cost-effective solutions.

Chandrajit Banerjee, the Director General of CII, stated that the 9th CII India-LAC Conclave comprises discussions across 12 diverse sectors, all centered around the theme of 'Furthering Economic Partnerships for Shared & Sustainable Growth.' This theme encapsulates the spirit and focus of the Conclave's deliberations.

According to EAM's observations, development partnership is a significant aspect of India-LAC relations. India has provided 35 lines of credit to countries in the LAC region, out of which 21 projects have been successfully completed.