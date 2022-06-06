English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    EAM Jaishankar meets Indian community in Prague, shares with them developments at home

    Jaishankar is here on the last leg of his two-nation tour to Slovakia and the Czech Republic to impart further momentum in ties with the two central European countries.

    PTI
    June 06, 2022 / 10:31 AM IST
    S Jaishankar (file pic)

    S Jaishankar (file pic)

    External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday met the Indian community members here and shared with them developments at home and the state of the bilateral relationship.

    Jaishankar is here on the last leg of his two-nation tour to Slovakia and the Czech Republic to impart further momentum in ties with the two central European countries.

    "Delighted to meet the Indian community in Prague. Good to see many of them doing so well. The expansion of the community has also been encouraging. Shared with them developments at home and the state of our bilateral relationship. Count on their continuing support," Jaishankar tweeted. The external affairs minister arrived in Prague on Saturday from the Slovakian capital Bratislava.

    On Sunday, Jaishanakar met Czech Finance Minister. The Czech Republic will take over EU Presidency from July 1. Nearly, 5000 Indian nationals- mostly IT professionals, businesspersonnel and students are residing in Czech Republic.

    There are several informal associations of Indians/people of Indian origin, who organise community events in association with the Embassy, according to the official figures. Nearly, 5000 Indian nationals- mostly IT professionals, businesspersonnel and students are residing in Czech Republic.

    Close

    Related stories

    His visit comes at a time when Europe is grappling with the implications of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and persistent efforts by the European countries to convince India to take a tougher position on Moscow for its actions.

    The Ministry of External Affairs had said in a statement ahead of his departure that Jaishankar's will discussions with his Czech counterpart will provide an opportunity for a comprehensive review of our bilateral cooperation".
    PTI
    Tags: #Current Affairs #EAM Jaishankar #India #Prague
    first published: Jun 6, 2022 10:31 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.