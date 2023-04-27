 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
EAM Jaishankar discusses situation in Indo-Pacific with his Colombian counterpart Duran

Apr 27, 2023 / 03:57 PM IST

Jaishankar arrived here in Colombia’s capital from Panama on Wednesday. He is the first external affairs minister to have visited Colombia.

The US, India and several other world powers have been talking about the need to ensure a free, open and thriving Indo-Pacific

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met his Colombian counterpart Alvaro Leyva Duran and discussed ways to boost bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on global issues, including the situation in the Indo-Pacific region.

Jaishankar arrived here in Colombia’s capital from Panama on Wednesday. He is the first external affairs minister to have visited Colombia. ”Met Foreign Minister @AlvaroLeyva of Colombia this morning. Exchanged views on expanding our bilateral cooperation, especially in health, agriculture and digital domains,” he tweeted about his meeting on Wednesday.

”Proposed greater exchanges and stronger collaboration, especially in capacity building. Also spoke about global issues, including the Indo-Pacific. Addressed the issue of Reformed Multilateralism,” he said.

The US, India and several other world powers have been talking about the need to ensure a free, open and thriving Indo-Pacific. The evolving situation in the strategic Indo-Pacific region in the wake of China’s increasing military muscle flexing has become a major talking point among leading global powers.