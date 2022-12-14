 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
EAM Jaishankar discusses India's UNSC experience, G20 Presidency with General Assembly President Csaba Kőrösi

PTI
Dec 14, 2022 / 08:33 AM IST

"Glad to meet @UN_PGA Csaba Kőrösi in New York. Discussed our UNSC experience, our G20 Presidency goals and importance of reformed multilateralism," Jaishankar tweeted Tuesday.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met President of the 77th session of the General Assembly Csaba Kőrösi and discussed India's tenure in the Security Council as well as the country's goals during its G20 presidency.

In a tweet, Csaba Kőrösi said it was "always a pleasure" to meet the Indian External Affairs Minister. "Discussed India's G20 Presidency & the ongoing monthly Presidency of the Security Council, UN reforms & maximising synergies on water." Jaishankar also had a "good discussion" with Japan's State Minister of Foreign Affairs Yamada Kenji.

"As G4 members, India and Japan work together to advance reformed multilateralism. Spoke about the need to take forward IGN process more effectively," Jaishankar said, referring to the Intergovernmental Negotiations on UN Security Council reform.

Jaishankar arrived here Tuesday to preside over two signature events on counter-terrorism and reformed multilateralism, held under India's current presidency of the UN Security Council, before the curtains come down this month on the country's two-year tenure as elected member of the powerful 15-nation group.

"Delighted to receive our External Affairs Minister, @DrSJaishankar during India"s ongoing UN Security Council #UNSC Presidency. The Minister will be chairing India's signature events at the UN, alongside #bilaterals and significant side events," India's Permanent Representative at the UN Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj tweeted.