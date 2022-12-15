EAM Jaishankar discusses India's G20 Presidency with UN chief Antonio Guterres

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has met UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres here and exchanged views on working together during India's G20 Presidency.

India officially assumed the G20 presidency on December 1.

The G20 or Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world's major developed and developing economies. It comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US and the European Union.

Jaishankar arrived here on Tuesday to preside over two signature events on counter-terrorism and reformed multilateralism being held under India's current Presidency of the UN Security Council, before the curtains come down this month on the country's two-year tenure as an elected member of the powerful 15-nation.

"A warm meeting with UN Secretary-General @antonioguterres. Valued his insights on UNSC reform and the Ukraine conflict. Exchanged views on working together during India's G20 Presidency," Jaishankar tweeted.

Guterres briefed the UN Security Council's open debate on "Maintenance of International Peace and Security: New Orientation for Reformed Multilateralism" presided over by Jaishankar on Wednesday.

Earlier, Jaishankar, Guterres and President of the 77th session of the General Assembly Csaba Korosi unveiled a bust of Mahatma Gandhi that has been installed in the North Lawns of the UN Headquarters. Jaishankar also held bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the Council debate. "Good to meet FM @AraratMirzoyan of Armenia. Thank him for participating in the UNSC open debate on NORMS," Jaishankar said in a tweet, referring to the New Orientation for a Reformed Multilateral System. "Reviewed our growing bilateral cooperation and discussed ways of taking it forward," he said after his meeting with Armenia's Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan. Jaishankar said he was 'delighted' to meet UAE Minister of Culture and Youth Noura Al Kaabi and 'thanked her for clear cut expression of support for India's permanent membership at the UNSC, articulated in the open debate". In her remarks, Al Kaabi said "allow me to also congratulate you and the Indian Mission on a very successful eighth term on the Security Council. Your voice in this Chamber is necessary, and the United Arab Emirates reiterates its endorsement of India's bid for permanent membership of a reformed Security Council." Jaishankar also met Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs of Poland Wojciech Gerwel and exchanged views on the Ukraine conflict and its ramifications. Appreciated his participation at the UNSC open debate on NORMS.

