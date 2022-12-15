 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
EAM Jaishankar discusses India's G20 Presidency with UN chief Antonio Guterres

PTI
Dec 15, 2022 / 12:10 PM IST

India officially assumed the G20 presidency on December 1.

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar (file image)

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has met UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres here and exchanged views on working together during India's G20 Presidency.

The G20 or Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world's major developed and developing economies. It comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US and the European Union.

Jaishankar arrived here on Tuesday to preside over two signature events on counter-terrorism and reformed multilateralism being held under India's current Presidency of the UN Security Council, before the curtains come down this month on the country's two-year tenure as an elected member of the powerful 15-nation.

"A warm meeting with UN Secretary-General @antonioguterres. Valued his insights on UNSC reform and the Ukraine conflict. Exchanged views on working together during India's G20 Presidency," Jaishankar tweeted.

Guterres briefed the UN Security Council's open debate on "Maintenance of International Peace and Security: New Orientation for Reformed Multilateralism" presided over by Jaishankar on Wednesday.