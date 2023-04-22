EAM Jaishankar co-chairs 4th India-CARICOM ministerial meeting; vows to step up cooperation

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar co-chaired the 4th India-CARICOM ministerial meeting with his Jamaican counterpart Kaminaj Johnson Smith in Georgetown, Guyana's capital and discussed a range of issues to boost cooperation in areas like trade, agriculture, climate change and health.

Jaishankar also had separate bilateral meetings on Friday with counterparts from Trinidad and Tobago, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Vincent and Grenadines, Grenada, and Barbados.

During the bilateral meetings, the minister touched upon various issues including expanding cooperation, trade, climate change, digital transformation, health domains, agriculture, and the International Solar Alliance (ISA).

CARICOM is an intergovernmental organisation that is a political and economic union of 15 member states (14 nation-states and one dependency) throughout the Americas and the Atlantic Ocean.

In his opening remarks, Jaishankar, on his first visit to Guyana, said that this year India has the privilege of chairing the G-20 and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is very clear that "we will be there not just for ourselves but also for the countries, who are not on the G-20 table." "This is really a time when we should really be looking at global problems and our own problems and seeing how we can find a solution together," he said.

During the meeting, Jaishankar proposed that India would like to offer its expertise in the field of small and medium scale industry, small and medium enterprises. "We would be open to supporting on a grant basis; projects, individual projects of up to a value of a million dollars and we would solicit proposals from you," he was quoted as saying by a statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs.

"What we would like to do is to create a partner group in India which will be from our small and medium enterprises, the Foreign Ministry fronting. And see whether our capability which will include the supply of machinery, of technology, of training, whether if we can get really viable project or offers from your side; we would be very happy to look at that," he said.

He also noted that there has been a lot of interest in Yoga across the world, especially after Covid.

"So in the case of Yoga too, if there is some way by which we can purpose it towards a much more deeper acceptance for your tourism industry, that is something we would be keen to do, Jaishankar said.

Earlier, in a series of tweets, the External Affairs Minister commented on his meetings with his counterparts from the CARICOM grouping.

"Good to meet Dr Amery Browne, Foreign Minister of Trinidad and Tobago. Spoke about taking forward our development partnership focusing on digital transformation and health domains. Will continue our cooperation at multilateral forums," he tweeted.

"So nice to meet Foreign Minister Dr Denzil Douglas of St. Kitts and Nevis on the sidelines of the India-CARICOM meeting. Noted our resonance in agriculture and digital domains. Conveyed that India will always voice the concerns of the Global South," Jaishankar said in a string of tweets.

"Glad to meet FM of St. Vincent and Grenadines Keisal Peters today. Appreciated SVGs interest in Millets. Also discussed our ongoing projects and further expanding of cooperation," he added in a separate tweet.

"Happy to meet FM Joseph Andall of Grenada. Discussed advancing our development partnership. Also reaffirmed our belief in Reformed Multilateralism," another tweet said.

"Glad to meet with Barbados Foreign Minister Kerrie Symmonds. Exchanged views on working together in domains of renewable energy, health and skills." The minister also had a bilateral meeting with the co-chair of the India-CARICOM meeting Kaminaj Smith and "discussed taking forward cooperation in training and development partnership", he tweeted.

"Agreed on the importance of business-to-business exchanges for stronger ties," he added.

The minister also met Bahamas Parliamentary Secretary Jamahl Strachen, an Indian alumnus, and discussed International Solar Alliance (ISA), Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI), as well as the UNSC reforms, he tweeted.

Jaishankar began his nine-day trip to Guyana, Panama, Colombia and the Dominican Republic on Friday by meeting his counterpart from Surinam Albert Ramdin here.

"Co-chaired 4th India-CARICOM Ministerial Meeting with Jamaican FM @kaminajsmith at @CARICOMorg HQ. Thank FM Guyana Hugh Todd for inviting us all," he tweeted.

He said he appreciated the perspectives of his counterparts from the Caribbean nations of Surinam, St. Kitts & Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Barbados, Trinidad and Tobago, Dominica, Grenada, and representatives from Belize and Bahamas.

Earlier on Friday, Jaishankar also met Secretary-General of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Dr Carla Natalie Barnett and exchanged views on intensifying India-CARICOM ties in traditional as well as new areas of cooperation.