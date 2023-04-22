 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
EAM Jaishankar co-chairs 4th India-CARICOM ministerial meeting; vows to step up cooperation

PTI
Apr 22, 2023 / 11:37 PM IST

During the bilateral meetings, EAM S Jaishankar touched upon various issues including expanding cooperation, trade, climate change, digital transformation, health domains, agriculture, and the International Solar Alliance (ISA).

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar co-chaired the 4th India-CARICOM ministerial meeting with his Jamaican counterpart Kaminaj Johnson Smith in Georgetown, Guyana's capital and discussed a range of issues to boost cooperation in areas like trade, agriculture, climate change and health.

During the bilateral meetings, the minister touched upon various issues including expanding cooperation, trade, climate change, digital transformation, health domains, agriculture, and the International Solar Alliance (ISA).

CARICOM is an intergovernmental organisation that is a political and economic union of 15 member states (14 nation-states and one dependency) throughout the Americas and the Atlantic Ocean.