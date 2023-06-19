English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    EAM Jaishankar briefs heads of Missions on Modi govt's achievements

    "Participated in an interaction with Heads of Missions in New Delhi along with my colleague CIM @piyushgoyal ji. Shared with them the transformational changes seen in India under 09 Years of Modi Government," Jaishankar said on Twitter.

    PTI
    June 19, 2023 / 11:38 PM IST
    Dr S Jaishankar (file image)

    Dr S Jaishankar (file image)

    External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday briefed heads of Missions in New Delhi on the achievements during the nine years of the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal also joined Jaishankar at the meeting of the heads of Missions in India.

    "Participated in an interaction with Heads of Missions in New Delhi along with my colleague CIM @piyushgoyal ji. Shared with them the transformational changes seen in India under 09 Years of Modi Government," Jaishankar said on Twitter.

    Jaishankar said he highlighted that enhanced security, stronger economy, capable human resources, advancing technology, support for Indians abroad and a sharper cultural profile as significant achievements of Indian foreign policy in this time period.

    "Confident that this mindset of strategic clarity, delivery focus and human centric approach would keep advancing nation's interests in the future," the external affairs minister said.

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    PTI
    Tags: #9 years of Modi government #EAM S Jaishankar #Modi government
    first published: Jun 19, 2023 11:38 pm