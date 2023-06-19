EAM Jaishankar briefs heads of Missions on Modi govt's achievements

Dr S Jaishankar (file image)

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday briefed heads of Missions in New Delhi on the achievements during the nine years of the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal also joined Jaishankar at the meeting of the heads of Missions in India.

"Participated in an interaction with Heads of Missions in New Delhi along with my colleague CIM @piyushgoyal ji. Shared with them the transformational changes seen in India under 09 Years of Modi Government," Jaishankar said on Twitter.

Jaishankar said he highlighted that enhanced security, stronger economy, capable human resources, advancing technology, support for Indians abroad and a sharper cultural profile as significant achievements of Indian foreign policy in this time period.

"Confident that this mindset of strategic clarity, delivery focus and human centric approach would keep advancing nation's interests in the future," the external affairs minister said.