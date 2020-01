Each oppressed Pak refugee will get Indian citizenship: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said the government "will not rest" until each oppressed Pakistani refugee is given Indian citizenship.

He was speaking at a public meeting organised here to drum up support for the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

"Congress people, listen...Oppose (CAA) to the extent you can. But we won't sit quiet till each oppressed refugee from Pakistan gets Indian citizenship," he said.

"We will rest only after giving citizenship to all these people. Nobody can stop us from doing so," he added.

"The Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist and Christian refugees from Pakistan have the same rights in India as we have," he said.

"The Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist and Christian refugees from Pakistan have the same rights in India as we have," he said.

The BJP president also said that Ram temple will be built in Ayodhya in four months.