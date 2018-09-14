App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 14, 2018 04:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

EAC-PM member calls for extreme vigilance on rupee

The rupee breached the historic low of 72 level this week, marking year-to-date losses of more than 13 percent.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A member of Economic Advisory Council to Prime Minister (EAC-PM) called for extreme vigilance on the rupee front, saying it has depreciated against dollar outside reasonably acceptable parameters of 4-6 percent per annum.

The rupee breached the historic low of 72 level this week, marking year-to-date losses of more than 13 percent.

It, however, recovered today by 50 paise to 71.68 against the dollar in morning trade in the forex market on the government's assurance that all steps would be taken to ensure the domestic currency does not depreciate to unreasonable levels.

"It is reasonable to expect the Indian rupee to annually depreciate by 4-6 percent against the dollar.The recent depreciation outside these parameters...," Rathin Roy, the EAC-PM member, said in a blog ahead of the Prime Minister's meeting on September 15 to take stock of the health of the economy.

related news

The recent fall in the rupee, he said, could be on account of an attempt by speculators to 'short' the rupee, and weakening demand for the rupee because of a stronger US growth.

"On this count, extreme vigilance (on rupee) continues to be required, and the situation has been well managed so far," Roy, who is also Director and CEO of economic think tank NIPFP, observed.

He also dismissed the argument, often advocated by policy makers, that 'the rupee must find its own level' saying these are unhelpful. "The Indian economy remains structurally vulnerable to external shocks. Banal statements like 'the rupee must find its own level' are unhelpful," the EAC-PM member asserted.

He also pointed out that India is currently facing challenges in the management of its external account, reflected in worries about rupee depreciation, and concerns about the current account deficit (CAD).
First Published on Sep 14, 2018 04:08 pm

tags #Economy #India

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.